Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $173,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $4,113,100. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

