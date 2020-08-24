XP (NYSE:XP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

XP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE:XP opened at $43.52 on Thursday. XP has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in XP by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,687,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,925 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the first quarter valued at about $38,220,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of XP by 18,065.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,571 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XP by 58.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of XP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,955,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,887,000 after acquiring an additional 791,092 shares in the last quarter.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

