XP (NYSE:XP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

XP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

XP opened at $43.52 on Friday. XP has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of XP by 76.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,687,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,925 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the first quarter worth $38,220,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of XP by 18,065.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,571 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XP by 58.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of XP by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,955,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,887,000 after acquiring an additional 791,092 shares during the period.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

