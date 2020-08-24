Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.32.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $102.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.18. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,075 shares of company stock worth $2,206,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

