Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Director Acquires $187,700.00 in Stock

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $187,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cheryl Gordon Krongard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 15,000 shares of Xerox stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $244,350.00.

NYSE XRX opened at $18.76 on Monday. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 40.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,722,000 after buying an additional 2,563,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xerox by 528.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,601 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Xerox by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,448,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Xerox by 213.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,273,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 866,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

