Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,280,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 11,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

XERS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The company has a market cap of $192.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.06.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. Equities analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

