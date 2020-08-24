X-CASH (XCASH) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $54,053.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000435 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00044160 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 56,447,730,084 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

