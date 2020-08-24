Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 78.2% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 288,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,620,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 29,082 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.57. 123,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,962,577. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

