William Edwards Purchases 9,756 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director William Edwards bought 9,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $199,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,998. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PWOD opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 57,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.