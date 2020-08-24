Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. Wienerberger has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.21.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

