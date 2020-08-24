WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley upgraded WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE WOW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,227. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.62.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

