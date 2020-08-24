Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 727,300 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 832,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Jones sold 29,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $42,953.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 209,919 shares of company stock worth $360,474 and have sold 177,064 shares worth $253,577. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. UBS Group AG raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 662,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,050,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 168,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.