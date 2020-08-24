Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Acquired by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 73.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WES traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.53. 6,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $671.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

