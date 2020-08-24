Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:WINC opened at $25.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

