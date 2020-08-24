Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Sells C$368,750.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,251.25.

Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

On Monday, June 22nd, Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00.

WDO stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.83. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDO shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.38.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.