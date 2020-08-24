Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Sells C$368,750.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,251.25.
Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 22nd, Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00.
WDO stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.83. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
