Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tidewater (SII)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tidewater (NYSE: SII) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2020 – Tidewater was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

8/11/2020 – Tidewater was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

8/10/2020 – Tidewater had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Tidewater had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Tidewater was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

8/1/2020 – Tidewater was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of Tidewater stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.25. 458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,492. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Get Tidewater Inc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Tidewater’s payout ratio is currently 1,725.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tidewater stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000. Tidewater accounts for about 1.4% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned about 0.36% of Tidewater as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.