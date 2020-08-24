Webchain Price Up 29.3% Over Last Week (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Webchain has a market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX , BiteBTC, EscoDEX and STEX. In the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00791770 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002825 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Webchain Profile

WEB is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official website is webchain.network . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, BiteBTC, STEX, RaisEX, ChaoEX and EscoDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

