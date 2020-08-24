Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 2,270,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $253,228,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 346,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $38,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 11,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.17. 294,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,470,726. The company has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of -210.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

