Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.48. 210,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,709. The company has a market capitalization of $373.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.44. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

