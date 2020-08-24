Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $205.45. 186,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.48. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $396.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

