Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $239,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 23.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

NYSE V traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.85. 204,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.48. The company has a market cap of $396.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

