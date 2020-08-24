Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

VRTS opened at $139.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.35. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $148.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In related news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,761.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,217.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

