Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JVL Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNOM. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

