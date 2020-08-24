Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Update

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

VFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $280.32 million, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares in the company, valued at $58,060,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Village Farms International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 591,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Village Farms International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Village Farms International by 76.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Village Farms International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.