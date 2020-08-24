Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Update

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
VFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.96.
Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $280.32 million, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Village Farms International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 591,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Village Farms International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Village Farms International by 76.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Village Farms International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
