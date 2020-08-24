ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Short Interest Up 15.1% in July

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $39.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,963.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. ViaSat has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $81.10.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViaSat will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma bought 2,556,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $3,700,402.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ViaSat by 105.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ViaSat by 49.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in ViaSat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ViaSat by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,970,000 after buying an additional 36,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ViaSat by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

