Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Acquires $181,800.00 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul B. Manning also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Paul B. Manning purchased 6,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $41,520.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Paul B. Manning purchased 108,500 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $695,485.00.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VRCA. Bank of America cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

