Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $353,902.40 in Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $353,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $118.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $122.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,003 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

