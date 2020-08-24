Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lessened by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,483,000 after acquiring an additional 336,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,586,000 after acquiring an additional 757,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,005,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,817,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average is $101.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

