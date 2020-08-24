Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Peninsula Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Peninsula Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 19.5% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $41,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,811. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

