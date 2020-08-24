Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 571.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3,512.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

VTIP opened at $50.85 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71.

