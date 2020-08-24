Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $159.21

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $159.21 and last traded at $159.06, with a volume of 1400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.89.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.44.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.