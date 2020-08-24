Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.