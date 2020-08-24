Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3,927.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,862 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 107,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 69,799 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 450.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

