Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $240.60

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $240.60 and last traded at $239.07, with a volume of 149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 384.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

