ValuEngine Upgrades Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) to “Buy”

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HOOK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

HOOK opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.29. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 247.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 12,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $149,047.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

