ValuEngine Upgrades Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Buy

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Shares of BBCP opened at $3.77 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $219.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $25,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 891,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $383,013.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,801.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,513 shares of company stock valued at $580,043. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 475,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. 26.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

