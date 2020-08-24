Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.52) and the highest is ($1.42). Urogen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.59) to ($5.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.47) to ($2.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15.

URGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

URGN traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $22.98. 2,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma during the first quarter valued at $4,831,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 29.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

