Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) vs. Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Head to Head Review

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mercantile Bank pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Unity Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $185.29 million 1.84 $49.46 million $2.57 8.19 Unity Bancorp $85.19 million 1.66 $23.65 million $2.14 6.20

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mercantile Bank and Unity Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Unity Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.60%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 24.28% 10.27% 1.12% Unity Bancorp 25.79% 13.99% 1.29%

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Mercantile Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as operates and 40 automated teller machines. The company operates 46 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its financial services through 19 branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

