Unikoin Gold (UKG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Unikoin Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Radar Relay, OKEx and DDEX. Unikoin Gold has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $5,629.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unikoin Gold Profile

Unikoin Gold’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,397,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com . The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com . Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Radar Relay, DDEX, Kucoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

