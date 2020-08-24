Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Short Interest Down 19.2% in July

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,030,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 23,540,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 124.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 15.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,381 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 549.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 868,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 50,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

