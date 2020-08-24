Ubricoin (UBN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Ubricoin (CURRENCY:UBN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Ubricoin has a total market cap of $330,156.97 and $5.00 worth of Ubricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubricoin has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Ubricoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubricoin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002441 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000145 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 120% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 105.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubricoin Profile

Ubricoin (CRYPTO:UBN) is a token. Ubricoin’s total supply is 19,987,431,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,337,584,182 tokens. Ubricoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubricoin’s official message board is medium.com/@theubrican_2001 . The official website for Ubricoin is ubricoin.ubrica.com

Ubricoin Token Trading

Ubricoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.