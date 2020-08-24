Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Sells $3,381,800.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,409,788.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:TYL opened at $339.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.14. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Northland Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

