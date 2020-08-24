TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 477.50 ($6.24).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TUI. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lowered TUI to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered TUI to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.42) to GBX 350 ($4.58) in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

LON TUI opened at GBX 308.20 ($4.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.12. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,090 ($14.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 344.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 448.04.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

