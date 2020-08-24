Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Update

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 517,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $9.81 on Monday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUFN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

