Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce sales of $126.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.50 million and the highest is $126.97 million. Trupanion posted sales of $99.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $489.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.90 million to $490.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $607.88 million, with estimates ranging from $605.66 million to $610.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In other Trupanion news, Director Robin A. Ferracone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $937,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,962.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,642.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,049 shares of company stock worth $9,110,931 in the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 360.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.84. 2,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,612. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,157.23 and a beta of 1.60. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

