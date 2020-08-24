Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Trupanion posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,612. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,157.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34.

In other news, Director Robin A. Ferracone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $937,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,962.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,642.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,931 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.