Truist Cuts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $130.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price decreased by Truist from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.31.
Shares of BMRN stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
