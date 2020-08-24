Truist Cuts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $130.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price decreased by Truist from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.31.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

