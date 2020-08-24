Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “We are appreciative of Triton International’s efforts to boost shareholder's value despite coronavirus-related adversities. During the second quarter of 2020, the company repurchased 2.1 million shares. Additionally, it repurchased 0.3 million shares under its shares repurchase program. The company also possesses a sound financial position. However, the company is taking a severe hit from the coronavirus pandemic as evident from its second-quarter performance. While the bottom line declined 25.2% in the period, the top line fell 5.1%. The company expects third-quarter performance to be affected by weak economic and trading activity. Due to these coronavirus-related headwinds, shares of the company have declined more than 8% since February. However, adjusted net income per share is expected to rise sequentially in the third quarter.”

Get Triton International alerts:

TRTN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Triton International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Triton International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

TRTN opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Triton International has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 46,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $1,455,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 458,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,689 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triton International (TRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.