Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $46.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

TRMB stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Trimble has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 19,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,704,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $109,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,507 shares of company stock worth $3,404,102. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trimble by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Trimble by 126.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 32.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

