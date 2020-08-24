Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Boosted by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 126.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

TRMB stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.77. 19,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,763. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $109,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $565,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,507 shares of company stock worth $3,404,102. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

